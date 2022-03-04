Nashville-based construction finance tech firm Built Technologies has added three vice presidents as it continues to grow in the wake of reaching a $1 billion-plus evaluation in 2021.
Scott Traina joins Built as vice president of strategy and operations. He was previously a principal at Boston Consulting Group and worked on iPhone business development for Apple.
Mike Daly comes to Built as vice president of payments. He was most recently group product manager at Brex and has held senior product management roles in the payments and finance sections of Uber, Square, Facebook and Microsoft.
Dean Hudson is Built’s new vice president for lending. He spent eight years at Amazon, working on marketing, product management and growth initiatives for Alexa and other teams. Previously, he was a consultant for DHL.
Traina and Hudson are primarily based in Nashville, while Daly is based in New York.
"These immensely talented professionals bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to Built’s leadership team," Built President Bob Van Nortwick said in a release. "As Built continues to modernize and digitize the financial services and construction sectors, the skills Mike, Dean, and Scott add to the Built team will be indispensable in our delivery of unparalleled customer value and execution of our growth strategy. We couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome them aboard."
In fiscal year 2021, Built managed more than $200 billion worth of construction loans for lenders and builders.
