Thomas Frist Jr. does not seem to have lost faith in the company he co-founded in 1968.
The HCA Healthcare co-founder, who served as chairman and CEO before retiring, bought on Monday nearly 90,000 shares in the company, growing his direct holdings by more than 22 percent, according to regulatory filings. He purchased the shares for a range of average prices between $209.73 per share and $215.29 per share.
HCA’s stock traded north of $270 per share in April but plummeted after its first quarter earnings report showed that the company was still struggling with paying workers, especially contract nurses.
Since Frist bought the shares, the price has increased slightly. Before trading began Wednesday, the price had reached $224.80, meaning Frist booked more than $1 million in profit on the single-day activity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.