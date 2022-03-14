Two Nashville-based financial firms are adding to their teams.
Wealth management firm Laffer Tengler Investments announced that Jordan Lentz has been hired as senior managing director and head of trading and fixed income while Sheila Asher has been promoted to chief operating officer.
Lentz was most recently vice president of trading for Kings Point Capital.
Asher has held previous positions at JPMorgan and UBS Asset Management. Her appointment follows a November shakeup in Laffer Tengler’s C-suite, with the appointment of a new CEO and a new president.
“I am delighted to expand our team with experienced, professional women,” CEO and Chief Investment Officer Nancy Tengler said in a release. “Our firm continues to grow and receive recognition for our investment strategies, which allows us to attract and promote these talented women leaders. These new roles will help Laffer Tengler continue to serve our institutional, platform and high-net-worth clients.”
Laffer Tengler has additional offices in Charlotte and Scottsdale and is part of the ButcherJoseph umbrella.
Additionally, Nashville-based Truxton Trust Company announced that Daniel Bellet had joined the office as an associate wealth adviser. He held previous positions at Vanguard, iBenefit Communication and The R.O.W. Group.
“Daniel is a great addition to the best team in our industry,” Managing Director Drew Mallory said in a release. “We are very excited to have him join our group of thought leaders who are laser-focused on doing the right thing for the families we serve.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.