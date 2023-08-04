Illinois-based Harrison Wallace Financial Group on Thursday announced the opening of a new office downtown at Cummins Station.
According to a release, founder and CEO Faron Daugs, who established the company in 2000, will consult with Nashville families, entrepreneurs and others in-person related to financial management.
"While we work with clients across the country, the new office adds to the company's existing U.S. presence and allows us to help even more people reach their financial goals. The move also represents a milestone for Harrison Wallace Financial Group, as the business continues to grow and experience success after 20-plus years," Daugs said in a release. "Tennessee is a great location for many reasons but more and more we're seeing retirees move to Nashville. Whether you're already in your golden years, just getting started or navigating investments amid inflation, I pride myself on taking the time to understand each of my client's unique goals and build long-term partnerships."
Harrison Wallace Financial Group joined Nebraska-based Carson Group’s advisory network in 2014.
