United Community Bank has named Kelley Kee president of its Tennessee operations.
Previously, he was an executive vice president at Regions Bank. Kee succeeds John Wilson, who is retiring but will remain a consultant to United, which acquired Reliant Bank last year.
Wilson succeeded DeVan Ard following the latter’s death in 2022. Both had been executives at Reliant prior to the acquisition.
“We are excited to bring in an experienced banker like Kelley to lead our operations in Tennessee as our growth continues here,” said Rich Bradshaw, president and chief banking officer for United. “He is extremely familiar with the communities in the area, has a wealth of commercial and business banking knowledge, and we know he will bring a high level of dedication and service to our team.”
Prior to Regions, Kee also worked with First American and AmSouth and has nearly three decades of banking experience in the Nashville area.
United has more than $25 billion in assets and more than 200 offices located throughout the Southeast.