Nashville-based Logicforce, a 26-year-old IT company headquartered in The Gulch, has been sold to Atlanta-based Frontline Managed Services.
Although the specific terms of the deal have not been disclosed, Frontline said the company will gain more than 100 new law firm clients through the acquisition. This marks the third acquisition in two months for Frontline, a portfolio company of Boston's BV Investment Partners.
Logicforce specializes in legal technology services including electronic discovery for lawsuits and court cases, digital forensic and cybersecurity. The 50-employee company reported 14 percent annual revenue growth from 2019 to 2020, topping $9.2 million.
Frontline touted that it is also gaining Logicforce's "proprietary service that evaluates a law firm's technology and business goals to develop a plan to make the firm more profitable."
Phillip Hampton founded Logicforce in 1995 and most recently served as company chairman. CEO Gulam Zade as well as Bret Babcock, chief financial officer and chief operating officer, will join Frontline's management team.
Logicforce was represented in the transaction by Jegi Clarity, a New York-based merger and acquisition advisory firm working with media, marketing and technology companies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.