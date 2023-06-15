Two programs aimed at supporting entrepreneurs in Nashville and Tennessee are kicking off.
Regions Bank announced this week that it is bringing the Inner City Capital Connections program to Nashville for the first time.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year Access
|$120.00
|for 365 days
|1 Day Access
|$10.00
|for 1 day
|2 Year Access
|$216.00
|for 730 days
|3 Year Access
|$288.00
|for 1095 days
Two programs aimed at supporting entrepreneurs in Nashville and Tennessee are kicking off.
Regions Bank announced this week that it is bringing the Inner City Capital Connections program to Nashville for the first time.
The initiative is geared toward Middle Tennessee small business owners who want to grow their companies.
The program is free, and applicants do not need to be Regions Bank customers. Entrepreneurs will have access to business coaching, marketing assistance and digital training as part of the free training program. The program is designed for entrepreneurs with a presence in or near urban or economically underserved areas, according to a release. ICCC concludes with an all-day coaching session on Sept. 20. The application deadline is Aug. 25.
“While Nashville continues to experience incredible growth, we must ensure this growth reaches more neighborhoods and benefits more people,” said Lee Blank, Nashville market executive for Regions Bank. “That’s why Regions is bringing ICCC to Nashville as part of our commitment to create more inclusive prosperity. This program gives more entrepreneurs a seat at the table. It connects local companies with national experts on business growth — and it sows the seeds of success into more Nashville-based companies that are crucial to a healthy, vibrant and inclusive economy.”
ICCC was launched in 2005.
Launch Tennessee, the public-private entrepreneurship organization, is accepting application for financial awards to organizations and companies that support entrepreneurs in their communities.
“We are excited to launch our second round of applications and build on the successes of our first cohort,” Launch Tennessee partnerships and development manager Ashlin Smith said in a release.
Projects funded through the first set of grants included entrepreneur summits, marketing for Black founder-led initiatives and an open-access library of business document how-to templates.
The program is open to applicants from across the state, but the second round of funding will be focused on the Southern Middle region of the state. Grantees can apply for up to $15,000. Applications are open until July 31 or the funding is exhausted.
Organizations/companies may apply for up to $15,000 by outlining plans for how funds will be spent on either programming or resources to support and empower Tennessee entrepreneurs.
Applications are open until July 31 or until funding is exhausted.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.