Domonique Townsend is the founder and CEO of Nashville consulting company We Optimize Work, specializing in increasing employee engagement and productivity. 

Before switching to entrepreneurship, she worked in the corporate manufacturing and commercial food processing industry for 12 years. Townsend's desire to use the knowledge she learned drove her to establish a business that teaches leaders about different approaches to make sure all employees feel valued.   

KateLynn White graduated from Tennessee State University, where she was an editor of the student newspaper. She interned for The Tennessean and The Tennessee Tribune before joining the Nashville Post in 2022. She also contributes to the Nashville Scene.