Vital Conversations is a Nashville Post podcast featuring local experts to discuss how Nashville organizations are strategizing around fast-pace change and the evolving challenges health care faces today.
In our inaugural season, we take a look at the rise of telehealth throughout the pandemic, and where the dust will settle around reimbursement, regulations and utilization moving forward. We also take a look at challenges surrounding deploying new health monitoring technologies to consumers and imagine what in-home devices can look like in the future.
These interviews were recorded from the Chase Studio at the Nashville Entrepreneur Center, the city's front door for all stages of business, and produced by Relationary Marketing, a turnkey podcast production agency for B2B content marketing.
You can also follow the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and anywhere you get your favorite podcasts.
