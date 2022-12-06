Local nonprofit organization Conexión Américas has been working to assist immigrant entrepreneurs in overcoming barriers when starting and growing a business.
Recently, the organization received a grant from Bank of America for $210,000 to support this effort.
New American Economy reported there are nearly 4,000 immigrant entrepreneurs in Nashville and more than 30,000 in Tennessee. In 2019, immigrant-owned companies in Tennessee brought in more than $1 billion, according to the report.
Conexión Américas co-executive director Martha Silva told the Post that immigrant entrepreneurs don’t always understand the process of opening and legalizing a business because immigrants can have less access to business education, funding and networking opportunities.
“Obviously, that lack of knowledge becomes a great barrier because not only is it a new concept, it’s a concept that needs to be explained, translated and guided through in order to understand it fully,” she said.
Silva said she learned from her own experience that acquiring new skills is important when attempting to grow a business.
“I'm myself an immigrant,” she said. “I was able to continue my career, continue with my dreams and continue with integration within a new country.”
Conexión Américas hosts a three-month program each year to help individuals overcome challenges, gain networking opportunities and learn how to market a business successfully.
According to Silva, 30 participants are mentored and advised by professionals.
“Being an immigrant, being new in a space and a community, is not easy, but it is possible to move ahead and be successful,” she said. “We all need to belong, contribute and succeed. ... We have to belong first, and then give back to be successful. We emphasize that a lot through all our programs, whether it's micro-enterprise or education.”
Juan Perez, founder of a local catering service La Cocina Juanita, was a participant in the three-month program. Before going through the program, he was struggling to run his food business. Perez was selling food out of his car, but since graduating he has expanded his business to two food trucks.
He told the Post learning how to do inventory correctly and creating spreadsheets helped him grow his business.
“Everything is easier when you have a little more experience in how to manage a business,” Perez said. “Always fight for your dreams. Nothing is impossible in this country filled with opportunities — it's a matter of time and hard work.”