Local nonprofit organization Conexión Américas has been working to assist immigrant entrepreneurs in overcoming barriers when starting and growing a business.   

Recently, the organization received a grant from Bank of America for $210,000 to support this effort.   

La Cocina Juanita

KateLynn White graduated from Tennessee State University, where she was an editor of the student newspaper. She interned for The Tennessean and The Tennessee Tribune before joining the Nashville Post in 2022. She also contributes to the Nashville Scene.