International Women’s Day prompted Vodium co-founders Mary Mellor and Camille Padilla to share two major feats.
On Tuesday, the female entrepreneurs announced their Nashville-based tech company had raised seven figures in its first seed funding round. With the fresh funds, Vodium has hired its first full-time employee — Philip Gough, vice president of sales — and will continue to invest in developing its technology and marketing efforts. The two also revealed that Vodium was selected as a participant in this weekend’s SXSW Pitch event, a global competition where leading startups showcase their technology to a panel of judges and a live audience.
When COVID sent work and meetings home, people accustomed to using their charisma in person to connect with their audience learned a tough lesson: Commanding a room isn't the same as commanding a Zoom.
The company’s technology allows users to install a virtual teleprompter on their screens during online meetings, allowing them to read scripts and refer to notes without taking their eyes off the camera.
A month after COVID was first reported in the United States, Padilla, a political consultant, was producing an advertisement for a Senate campaign. She, like many, was struggling to find a way for her clients and candidates to connect on video meetings.
She reached out to her longtime friend Mellor — who at the time was running her own marketing agency in Memphis — about the problem. She too was experiencing the same headaches. The two began calling their contacts to recruit software developers and technical professionals to take their idea from a possibility to a real product.
Four months after that first phone call, in August 2020, the pair rolled out Vodium’s technology. The $15-per-month software quickly caught the eyes of major companies, CEOs, politicians and individuals, the duo said.
Like with any good idea, competitors cropped up almost immediately. However, Padilla said, for the sake of speed, many of the competitors developed web-based applications. Web-based applications are more susceptible to hackers and being compromised than desktop applications, she said.
Padilla said that her and Mellor’s decision to develop a desktop application rather than a web-based application has served as a competitive advantage, especially as more people and companies are becoming concerned with cybersecurity.
