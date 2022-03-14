Last week, Houston-based Symplr announced its acquisition of Nashville-based GreenLight Medical. Both companies provide health care management software.
GreenLight Medical is a cloud-based software platform and was among Jumpstart Foundry’s initial investment cohort in 2016. Founder and CEO Austin Dirks is a Vanderbilt engineering graduate who won the Greater Nashville Technology Council’s Emerging Leader of the Year award in 2021.
"I built this company with the mission of greenlighting actual medical technology into physician and hospital leaders' hands," Dirks said in a press release. "The opportunity with Symplr will not only preserve this mission, but accelerate it, driving end-to-end health care operations to the next level."
Symplr is a software company that has been around for 30 years and that helps hospitals manage administrative tasks. BJ Schaknowski, CEO of Symplr, said in the press release that the company plans to combine Symplr’s Spend Management offering with GreenLight’s spending platform to help financial leaders in the health space make informed spending decisions.
"Health care systems today are seeking integrated and connected enterprise solutions,” he said. “Our vision for Symplr Spend Management is to deliver streamlined supply chain decision support, making it easier for leaders to make informed, timely, value-based and defensible purchase decisions.”
