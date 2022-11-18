Local Infusion, a startup founded earlier this year in Nashville, has raised $4 million as it seeks to build out a tech team and launch its first five clinics in Maine and New Hampshire.
The funding round was co-led by Brand Foundry Ventures of Austin and Meridian Street Capital of New York.
Woody Baum, Local Infusion founder and CEO, told the Post that he decided to launch the company from Nashville late last year because the city is “the Silicon Valley of health care.” Previously, he was CEO of an infusion company in New Hampshire and an investment banker.
The plan is to grow nationally, he added, with a corporate team based in Nashville.
“Traditional infusion services can triumph profit over patient care,” Baum added in a release. “Furthermore, referral-based health care is often antiquated and can present a frustrating experience for patients and referring providers. Unlike traditional infusion centers, Local Infusion creates a seamless user experience for all stakeholders, patients, specialist providers and primary care groups. Our modern centers offer the latest in digital tools and feature a redesigned, simplified treatment process that’s stress-free for the patient and physician.”
The funds will help the company open the first five locations, hire key leadership officials and invest in technology.
Baum noted that several other infusion startups have been born out of Nashville. IVX Health moved its headquarters to Middle Tennessee in 2018 and has since attracted funding and grown.