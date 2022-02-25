Nashville-based on-demand vehicle fueling and service company Yoshi has its latest big-name backer.
Bridgestone Americas, another locally based automotive company, announced this week that it had secured a minority investment in Yoshi.
Yoshi was founded in Silicon Valley in 2015 as a gas delivery service. The company moved to Nashville in early 2021 and has since begun offering additional services beyond gas delivery.
Bridgestone joins General Motors, ExxonMobil and Y Combinator as an investor in the firm. According to a release, Bridgestone and Yoshi will announce integration plans later this year, including a referral system between Bridgestone and Firestone retail stores and Yoshi.
“The economy of on-demand services continues to grow, and vehicle-related solutions are rising rapidly in popularity,” Bridgestone Chief Strategy Officer Craig Schneider said in the release. “Our investment in Yoshi will allow Bridgestone to expand the number of services available to our customers, with the ultimate vision to offer concierge vehicle management for everyone.”
At the end of 2021, Yoshi leaders, including co-founder and CEO Bryan Frist, announced plans to expand to Saudi Arabia and several additional states, plus the addition of electric vehicle charging as a service.
Neither Bridgestone nor Yoshi announced terms of the investment.Yoshi’s GM-led Series B fundraising round was reported to have raised $23 million.
