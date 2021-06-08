Nashville-based kidney care startup Monogram Health has closed a $160 million Series B funding round.
Led by San Francisco-based high-growth private equity firm TPG Capital alongside existing investors Frist Cressey Ventures and Norwest Venture Partners, the funding will be used to scale the company kidney care program throughout the United States. Humana, Inc. also joined the most recent funding round.
The expansion capital comes as Monogram continues to add on and extent contracts with major insurance companies, including Humana and Cigna earlier this year. In April, the company also opened an operations center in Arizona to support growth into Western states.
Launched in 2019, Monogram now offers its care management services to patients with chronic kidney and end-stage renal disease across 20 states
“Welcoming TPG Capital alongside noted national and regional strategic investors further validates our industry leading kidney model of care,” Former Senator Bill Frist, Monogram Health’s board chairman, said in a press release. “We look forward to working with the TPG team as Monogram further solidifies its role as the preeminent leader in personalized, compassionate, and evidence-based kidney care for patients.”
As part of the transaction, TPG co-managing partner Todd Sisitsky will join Monogram Health’s board of directors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.