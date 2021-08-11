Nashville-based renal care coordination company Monogram Health has added a chief compliance officer to its executive suite, tapping former Shearwater Health general counsel Shawn Verner to fill the role.
Verner will also serve as GC for Monogram. With more than two decades of experience in health care law, policy and compliance to care delivery programs, he will help guide the company through rapidly growing kidney disease management benefits, according to a press release.
Prior to Shearwater — an international nursing recruiter where he led a global team of attorneys on corporate, regulatory, compliance, employment and immigration matters — Verner was a vice president and assistant GC at Change Healthcare.
“As Monogram Health continues its rapid expansion, Shawn’s experience navigating complex legal and regulatory matters for fast-growing health care and technology companies will be critical in helping us realize our goals,” Monogram CEO Michael Uchrin said in the release. “His breadth of understanding of the health care industry and the role of technology will bring an important perspective to our growing leadership team.”
