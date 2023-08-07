Three Tennessee startups have been named as a part of the first cohort of the Project FinTech program based in Nashville.
The program provides access to experts, curriculum, mentorship and a community for nine selected startups with an emphasis on banking improvements or automation through technology. Project FinTech was created by the local nonprofit, Nashville Entrepreneur Center.
Lendovative by Patrick True and Paul McCulloch, Nuestro Financial by Diego Eguiarte and SpendCare by Perry Halman-Peguillan and David Young will be the Tennessee businesses in the program. The other startups include two from Virgina, two from New York, one from California and one from Wisconsin.
There were more than 40 applicants from across the country and these companies were chosen by the EC for their potential impact in Tennessee and because their needs aligned with the state’s network of resources.
“Thanks to the leadership and support of experienced entrepreneurs and industry leaders who stepped up to bring this program to life, our team is prepared to kickstart best-in-class programming,” the EC’s CEO Sam Davidson said in a release. “It’s an exciting time to start and grow a FinTech company and the Nashville EC will serve a valuable role in helping this cohort grow and scale.”
The Economic Development Administration’s Build to Scale program helps expand networks across the state, and public-private entrepreneurial organization Launch Tennessee along with corporate partners are working together to help fintech companies launch and grow. The American Bankers Association as well as First Horizon Bank, headquartered in Memphis, are both founding partners for the accelerator program.
“We are so excited for the potential for building a community among the cohort itself, a group that includes mission-driven founders looking to grow financial prosperity in underrepresented communities,” Maryn Cannon, program manager at EC, said in the release.