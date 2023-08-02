Public-private entrepreneurship organization Launch Tennessee has announced the lineup for its annual 3686 entrepreneurship festival. It is the 10th year for the event.
Confirmed speakers for the event include Ian Villa, co-founder of Crossville-based aviation technology company Whisper Aero, fintech investor Lulu Chang with D.C-based Canapi Ventures and Ryan Clinton with Memphis-based Ridgeline venture capital firm.
Locally based speakers include Sherry Stewart Deutschmann, founder and CEO of Nashville-based women business owner membership program BrainTrust, Brittani Roberts with Fintop Capital and Jamie Ikerd, COO of construction software development company Built Technologies, among others. Also speaking is Jon Vlassopulos, CEO of Napster, which is relocating its offices to Nashville.
The event will include a live recording of You Might Be Right, a podcast co-hosted by former Tennessee Govs. Phil Bredesen and Bill Haslam, and a live pitch competition hosted by InvestTN.
“It’s been a thrill to see how 3686 has grown and changed over the past decade, and we’re looking forward to creating a unique atmosphere, where attendees can make meaningful, impactful connections,” Launch Tennessee CEO Lindsey Cox said in the release.
The annual 3686 festival is set to take place at Wildhorse Saloon Sept. 19-21.