3686 2023

A panel at Launch Tennessee's 3686 entrepreneurship festival at Marathon Music Works last year

 Courtesy of Launch Tennessee

Public-private entrepreneurship organization Launch Tennessee has announced the lineup for its annual 3686 entrepreneurship festival. It is the 10th year for the event. 

Confirmed speakers for the event include Ian Villa, co-founder of Crossville-based aviation technology company Whisper Aero, fintech investor Lulu Chang with D.C-based Canapi Ventures and Ryan Clinton with Memphis-based Ridgeline venture capital firm. 