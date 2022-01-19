For the second year, the Post is proud to be the media partner for Circle Back, a podcast from the Nashville Entrepreneur Center. The trailer for Season 2 of the show dropped Wednesday, and episodes will be released starting Jan. 26.
In the second season’s eight episodes, prominent local entrepreneurs like Confirmation.com founder Brian Fox, Ingram Content and Nashville Soccer Club owner John Ingram and Pinnacle Bank co-founders Rob McCabe and Terry Turner will “circle back” and reflect on key moments that defined their business careers. The interviews were recorded at the entrepreneur center’s on-site production space, the Chase Studio.
“One of the original missions of the EC was to share the story of the Nashville entrepreneur and what better way to do so than through our Circle Back podcast,” said Jane Allen, CEO of the NEC. “We are excited to launch the second season of Circle Back as we continue to provide inspiration for the next generation of entrepreneurs in Nashville. Over the next few months, the audience will learn from an impressive lineup of local business leaders who have played integral roles in supporting the ongoing growth of our city.”
Full Schedule:
- January 26 | Brian Fox, Founder of Confirmation.com
- March 9 | Sherry Deutschmann, Founder and CEO of LetterLogic
- April 13 | Lucius Burch, Co-founder Massey Burch Investment
- May 11| John Ingram, Chairman Ingram Content and Founder of Nashville Soccer Club
- June 15| Dr. Turner Nashe, Founder of Innerentertainment Delivery Systems and Co-founder of ReCOVer Health
- July 13 | Marty Renkis, Founder of Trainersoft.com and SmartVue
- August 10 Larry Odom, Third Generation Owner and CEO of Odom’s Tennessee Pride Sausage
- September 14 | Rob McCabe & Terry Turner, Co-founders Pinnacle Bank
