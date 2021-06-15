Bain Capital-backed HST Pathways, a health tech company focused on ambulatory surgical centers, has merged with a Connecticut-based price transparency company.
The merger of Clariti Health under the Nashville-based HST Pathways brand will add cost estimate capabilities to the company’s practice management software.
After investments from Bain Capital and Nexxus Holdings last November, the company announced a separate merger earlier this year with New York-based Simple Admit, rounding out its platform to include scheduling, care coordination, revenue cycle optimizations, supply chain management and EHR connectivity and patient data and communications.
HST recently launched a membership-based SaaS platform that is marketed to encompass the full life cycle of a surgical case, including physician office, surgery center and pre- and post-surgery experience. Clarity will add to that information for patients related to their insurance benefits, payment responsibilities and pricing options, according to a press release.
“Clariti Health has achieved widespread recognition in the ASC industry for its customer service, reliability, and mission-driven dedication to improving the patient experience,” HST Pathways Founder and CEO Tom Hui said in the release. “As a premium brand in the ASC market, HST Pathways is highly selective in adding partners with a long history of success in the industry that can support the ASC industry as it reaches new heights. Clariti Health is a prime example of ASC solutions that are trusted and respected in the industry, and their integration into HST Pathways' line of services will be an invaluable addition for both current and future clients.”
