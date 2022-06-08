Nashville-based home- and community-based services venture CareBridge has raised $140 million to continue expanding its services nationally. The company is now valued at over $1 billion, according to a press release.
The funding was led by Connecticut investment firm Oak HC/FT, which also led the company’s initial funding. Four of the nation’s five largest managed care Medicaid plans have also invested, according to the release.
"CareBridge is revolutionizing care for individuals on Medicaid receiving home- and community-based services," said Brad Smith, former Director of the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation and executive chairman of CareBridge. "By helping coordinate care and provide 24/7 access to a clinician, CareBridge is helping individuals live healthier, more independent lives while remaining at home."
CareBridge was formed in 2020 by a group of local health care leaders including former U.S. Senate Majority Leader Bill Frist, initially backed by $40 million and two acquisitions. The company exclusively serves patients on Medicaid who have an intellectual disability and are receiving home- and community-based services.
According to the release, CareBridge has grown more than 17 times its size in the past 12 months, from 1,100 full-risk patients in June 2021, to 19,000 full-risk patients today. For full-risk patients, Medicaid transfers all financial risk for patient care to the provider.
CareBridge bought an East Nashville commercial property for $4 million earlier this year, and aims to serve members in 16 states and Washington D.C. by 2023.
