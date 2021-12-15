HCA Healthcare Senior Vice President of Finance Will Morrow is stepping down from his role to join new Nashville-based private equity firm Whistler Capital Partners, the Nashville Business Journal reports.
Morrow has been with the Nashville-based health system for nearly 10 years, first as vice president of development and special assets. Prior to HCA, we was a partner as Waller Lansden Dortch & Davis for eight years.
Whistler Capital Partners was formed in September as a spin-off from Starr investment Holdings to focus on growth equity in health care and tech, and took more than $1 billion in assets with it. Other Nashville executives involved in the new venture include Evan Gatti, Lori Browning, Christopher Browning, Daniel Troy and Geoffrey Clark.
According to an internal memo first reported by the NBJ, HCA has promoted John Hackett to fill the role vacated by Morrow, effective Jan. 1. Hackett currently serves as vice president of finance and has worked within HCA’s finance department for more than two decades.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.