Croissant, a fintech company with a presence in Nashville and New York City, launched this week with the announcement of a $24 million seed funding round.
The platform helps merchants increase conversion and average order value with guaranteed buyback offers and resell opportunities, according to a release.
The company is led by co-founder and CEO John Howard, co-founder and CTO John Klose and product head Vrishti Mongia. A Croissant representative told the Post that the company has “a small but growing presence in Nashville, with more hires planned in the coming months.”
Howard attended Vanderbilt University and moved back to Nashville in 2020. His wife, Caroline Howard, is a co-founder of Nashville-based kombucha company Walker Brothers.
Croissant’s Nashville team is working from office space in the 222 Second Avenue building downtown.
Among the investors in the seed round is locally based Third Prime, with additional funding coming from Portage and KKR co-founders George Roberts and Henry Kravis, according to a release. Howard formerly worked at KKR. Advisory board members include entrepreneurs with ties to Rent the Runway, Outdoor Voices and Louis Vuitton.
“Over the past decade, we’ve seen immense changes happen at e-commerce point of sale,” Howard said in the release. “But rapidly evolving consumer behavior and expectations mean it’s no longer enough for merchants to have a seamless credit card or mobile wallet experience; they need to activate consumer psychology around the purchase decision in empowering, impactful and effortless ways to truly stand out. Croissant allows merchants to increase sales, consumers to buy more and better, and both to enjoy the benefits of resale without doing any reselling whatsoever.”