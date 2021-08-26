Brentwood-based Cryoport has announced a partnership with pharma logistics company Mitsubishi Logistics Corp. to develop a regenerative medicine supply chain in Japan.
The partnership will provide end-to-end distribution solutions for specialty cell and gene therapies that demand stringent temperature control, track-and-trace systems, and global distribution, according to a press release.
The alliance also bolsters Cryoport’s network within Japan and the broader Asian-Pacific coastline, which the company has been steadily growing over the past year. As of June 30, Cryoport was supporting 29 clinical trials in regenerative medicine in the region. In addition, other therapies the company has logistically supported have recently been approved for trials.
“MLC and Cryoport will encourage the use of each other's network, infrastructure, knowledge and resources to enhance each other's operational performance and to generate value for customers in Japan and overseas to meet demand from the increasing number of cell and gene therapies currently in development and expected to launch in coming years,” Jerrell Shelton, CEO of Cryoport, said in the release. “Combining both companies' strengths is expected to realize reliable and seamless distribution services for biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical companies in Japan and the APAC region."
Shore closes $366M health care round, to launch Nashville company
Shore Capital Partners has closed on a $366 million fund focused on microcap health care businesses with revenues between $5 million and $100 million.
The Chicago-based firm will anchor the fund around its health care team in Nashville, launching a new health care company locally in the coming weeks, according to the Nashville Business Journal.
The health care fund was one of three Shore closed earlier this year, raising nearly $686 million to invest in health care, business services and real estate. According to a press release, Shore now manages a total committed capital base of $2 billion.
“We are thankful and appreciative of the response these funds received from a highly-distinguished group of investors,” Justin Ishbia, founder and managing partner of Shore Capital Partners, said in the release. “Our limited partners appreciate our commitment to microcap investing and our ability to bring company founders and entrepreneurs the capital, business development expertise, and industry knowledge to drive transformational growth.”
