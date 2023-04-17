The Post is proud to be the media partner for Circle Back, the podcast from the Nashville Entrepreneur Center, for the third season.
The first episode of the third season features Amy Kurland, who opened the Bluebird Café as a lunch restaurant in 1982.
Kurland took Nashville State Community College night on classes management, small business operations and marketing. She and a friend, who was a server at the Bluebird, decided the venue would be better as a music venue with writer’s nights. In 1987, the then-unknown Garth Brooks performed at a showcase there, attributed as his break into the industry.
Later, Kurland sold the venue to the Nashville Songwriters Association.
In the episode, hear about Kurland’s journey and the development of a now-cherished local institution.
