The fourth episode of the third season features André Prince is the longtime matriarch behind the legendary Nashville staple, Prince's Hot Chicken Shack.
From the fiery origins of her family's spicy chicken recipe to the heights of becoming a culinary icon in Nashville, André's entrepreneurial journey is a testament to resilience, family heritage and the influential force of word-of-mouth marketing. Discover how André overcame challenges, refined her culinary skills and built a legacy that continues to tantalize taste buds. This episode is a celebration of André's pursuit of excellence and her unwavering commitment to providing quality cuisine that has made Prince's Hot Chicken Shack a beloved institution in Nashville's vibrant food scene.
Previous episodes have featured real estate veteran Mark Deutschmann, entrepreneur Mike Shmerling and Bluebird Café founder Amy Kurland.
