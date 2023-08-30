Blacks in Technology conference 2022

BITCON 2022 in Disney World

 Courtesy of Brandy Merriweather via BStarPR

Nashville is set to host more than 1,000 people for the fifth annual Blacks in Technology conference from Sept. 5-7.

Local BIT chapter president Holly Rachel said she is excited that Nashville will be the gathering place for Black IT professionals, entrepreneurs, gamers, afro-futurists and technology enthusiasts.

