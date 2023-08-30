Nashville is set to host more than 1,000 people for the fifth annual Blacks in Technology conference from Sept. 5-7.
Local BIT chapter president Holly Rachel said she is excited that Nashville will be the gathering place for Black IT professionals, entrepreneurs, gamers, afro-futurists and technology enthusiasts.
“The Nashville tech community has been growing exponentially, and we feel this is the perfect time for a conference like BITCON to come to the city,” Rachel said.
“There has never been a conference like BITCON in Nashville,” BIT Nashville Vice President Lena Winfree added.
The focus of the conference is on technical workshops and trainings for all levels with topics such as AI, cybersecurity, gaming, data science and entrepreneurship. On the last day of the conference, Nashville startups along with others from around the country will participate in a pitch competition to help Black tech founders raise money.
RoadPitch, an organization known for its large technology competition for Black founders, will help connect investors and founders with resources to help propel their ideas forward.
“We want to highlight and work with emerging Black tech ecosystems across the globe,” Rohan Brown, co-founder of RoadPitch, said in a release about the collaboration.
Blacks In Technology Founder Greg Greenlee said in a release that the conference is about providing a platform and voice for Black people in tech globally.
“It's a statement to our community that we not only belong in this space but that we also thrive in this space and are leaders and experts in this space,” Greenlee said.
The conference will be held at the JW Marriott downtown and tickets are available online with discounts for students and veterans.