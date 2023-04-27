Vanderbilt has tapped long-time academician Dr. André Churchwell to serve within the office of the chancellor as senior adviser on inclusion and community outreach, a newly created role for the university.
The move is effective June 30, according to a release.
The transition will come as veteran Vanderbilt political scientist John Geer also preps to serve as a senior adviser to Chancellor Daniel Diermeier (read here).
A cardiologist and educator who began his work at Vanderbilt in 1991, Churchwell most recently has served as vice chancellor for outreach, inclusion and belonging and as chief diversity officer.
Churchwell will continue as a VU faculty member, serving as a professor of medicine, biomedical engineering and radiology and radiological sciences. In addition, he will continue his responsibilities at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center’s Vanderbilt Heart and Vascular Institute, and on numerous boards and committees (both at Vanderbilt and nationwide).
Churchwell served as VUMC’s first chief diversity officer from 2015 to 2021. In 2019, he also was named interim vice chancellor for equity, diversity and inclusion and chief diversity officer for VU and was permanently appointed to the position in 2020.
Churchwell graduated magna cum laude from Vanderbilt with a Bachelor of Science degree in biomedical engineering in 1975. He then earned his Doctor of Medicine degree from Harvard Medical School and completed his internship, residency and cardiology fellowship at Emory University.
A native Nashvillian, Churchwell is the son of the late Robert Churchwell, whom the long-defunct Nashville Banner hired in 1955 as the first full-time African-American journalist to work for a Southern newspaper.
“Vanderbilt is extremely grateful for André’s many contributions not only to the university and the Medical Center, but to the practice of medicine, the medical community and the Nashville community at large,” Diermeier said in the release. “Throughout his distinguished career, he has championed diversity and inclusion, sought solutions to bridge divides and worked tirelessly to build a community at Vanderbilt in which students, faculty and staff feel supported and connected.”