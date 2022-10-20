Vanderbilt University Owen Graduate School of Management Dean Eric Johnson will leave the position in June 2023.
Vanderbilt University Owen Graduate School of Management Dean Eric Johnson will leave the position in June 2023.
According to a release, Johnson will return to the VU faculty in 2024 after a sabbatical.
Johnson joined Vanderbilt in 1991 and taught at the Owen School for eight years. He then spent 14 years at Dartmouth College Tuck School of Business in leadership roles before returning to Owen as its seventh dean in 2013.
Johnson spearheaded the $55 million renovation and expansion of Management Hall, the first donor-led building project in Vanderbilt’s history. With the facility to soon open (read here), the Owen space will grow by 50 percent.
In addition, Johnson oversaw major donor-funded renovations of the Walker Management Library and the H. Laird Smith Courtyard. The Owen endowment during his tenure grew by more than 60 percent, reaching $450 million.
Under Johnson’s leadership, Owen has seen a consistent U.S. News & World Report top 25 ranking.
Johnson earned a doctorate in industrial engineering and engineering management from Stanford University in 1991. He also received a Master of Science degree and a Bachelor of Science degree, both from Pennsylvania State University.
Serving on the board of the Greater Nashville Technology Council and the advisory board of Nashville Capital Network, Johnson also has worked for Corvette America Inc., General Motors, Systems Modeling Corp. and Hewlett-Packard and has consulted with Accenture, Nike, Nokia, Oracle and Philips Healthcare.
“Eric Johnson has played an important role in placing Owen and Vanderbilt on a strong upward trajectory,” Cybele Raver, VU provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs, said in the release. “He has been a terrific partner in collaborating with me, with other deans, faculty and alumni in growing Owen’s academic programs and collaborations across disciplines and schools.”
Details on the search for a successor will be announced later.
