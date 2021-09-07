There is a cache of IT jobs in Middle Tennessee. In the past 12 months, employers in the Nashville area have posted about 87,500 coding, data, cybersecurity and digital marketing jobs, according to educational technology firm 2U.
The only problem is: There aren't enough people to fill those jobs. An amalgam of nonprofits like the Greater Nashville Technology Council and local employers have engineered programs to foster new tech talent. Vanderbilt University joined the charge three years ago.
In 2018, Vanderbilt University’s School of Engineering and Owen Graduate School of Management partnered with 2U, a company that designs online courses for universities, to develop 24-week online boot camps in coding, data analytics, cybersecurity and digital marketing. University professors vetted the curriculum and instructors provided by 2U to ensure they met Vanderbilt’s standards.
Based off boot camp data, they nailed IT.
To date, more than 700 people have graduated from the online boot camps. Participants who have completed the courses have found new, higher-paying employment almost immediately, according to Dr. Philippe Fauchet, the dean of Vanderbilt University’s School of Engineering.
Companies such as Deloitte, Nissan and Salesforce are recruiting the boot camp graduates. On average, participants’ salaries increase by $16,000 one year after completing the boot camp, according to the program’s data. He said the largest year-over-year increase of a graduate is $40,000.
Like MasterClass, Skillshare and other online course outlets, enrollment in Vanderbilt’s boot camps increased during the height of the pandemic.
Adults were making time to learn during the lockdown — in many cases, joining their children whose schools became virtual.
He touts technology as a gateway for people looking to increase their earning potential.
“Many tech jobs do not require higher education — just specific skills,” Fauchet said. “In 24 weeks, people can learn a skill that will earn them a higher salary than many people with degrees.”
In fact, 40 percent of boot camp participants lack a bachelor's degree of any kind, according to Fauchet.
As to his salary assertion, in Nashville the average annual salary for tech jobs are worth a double-take: Cybersecurity pros pocket $109,789, business information systems analysts rake in $75,395 and digital marketing managers make upwards of $58,000, according to Glassdoor statistics.
Fauchet is proud of the program’s progress and is looking at expanding the boot camp offerings soon. He said it is a win-win for the participants and Middle Tennessee tech companies searching for fresh talent.
“The boot camps aren’t just selling skills. They’re cultivating careers and our tech community,” he said.
