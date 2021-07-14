Work is underway and a spring 2022 completion is eyed for the expansion and renovation of the Trevecca Nazarene University Jernigan Student Center.
When finished, the building will contain a bookstore; an upgraded commercial kitchen; a renovated dining room with capacity for more than 450 students; a café and marketplace adjacent to an exterior plaza; an office suite for student government and diversity council programs; and multiple open student lounges.
Located in the heart of campus, the three-story center (see here) opened in 1985 and previously included a 322-seat cafeteria, a grill, administrative offices and conference spaces, a bookstore, the TNU Presidential Dining Room, the campus mail room and gaming/entertainment spaces.
Trevecca officials are not disclosing a price tag for the project. However, a recently issued permit is valued at $12 million.
The building will be closed during construction and the university is making adjustments during the interim, according to Brian Bennett, TNU marketing communications manager.
Bennett said upgrading the existing monumental staircase will maintain the connection between floors of the student center.
“The balcony of the third floor will sit within the two-story volume of the main dining room, creating a strong visual connection between the spaces,” he said. “Improvements to the President's Dining Room, expanded restrooms, and new finishes, lighting and furniture will re-energize the building as the center for student experience at the university.”
ESa is the architect, with R.C. Mathews Contractor as the construction manager. Both are locally based.
Trevecca officials also are underway with an addition to their STEM building (read more here) and are planning a residence hall. Founded in 1901, the university offers 20 associate degrees as well 73 undergraduate, 16 master’s and three doctoral programs. The school's enrollment is typically about 4,000, with about 2,000 of those students being traditional undergrads.
