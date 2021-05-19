The Trevecca Nazarene University Board of Trustees announced Wednesday it has unanimously voted to extend by four years the contract of its president, Dr. Dan Boone.
Financial terms were not disclosed in a release.
Boone was named Trevecca president in 2005. During his tenure, annual enrollment at the school has nearly doubled to about 4,000 students, with graduate program enrollment growing from 850 to nearly 1,900 during that span.
Progress in academic programs has included the addition of the school’s first Ph.D. program; the formation and development of the TNU School of Graduate and Continuing Studies; the introduction of a Doctor of Business Administration degree; and the recent establishment of a school of science, technology and math.
Upcoming or in-progress capital projects include a 33,000-square-foot health sciences expansion of the university’s STEM building, a full renovation of the Jernigan Student Center, the addition of a new residence hall and a golf facility.
Under Boone’s leadership, Trevecca recently concluded a five-year giving campaign that brought more than $84.3 million in contributions and estate commitments, including “significant growth” in scholarship endowments, the release notes.
“Dr. Boone has helped raise the bar at Trevecca during his 16 years here, and he truly embodies the qualities of servant leadership you’d look for at a Christian institution that’s developing servant leaders every day,” said Dr. Dwight Gunter, TNU Board of Trustees chairman, said in the release. “We are thankful for his passion, vision, integrity and commitment.”
A Trevecca graduate, Boone earned his bachelor’s degree in religion in 1974. He has also earned a master’s degree in divinity from the Nazarene Theological Seminary in Kansas City and a doctorate degree in ministry from McCormick Theological Seminary in Chicago.
Prior to joining Trevecca, Boone pastored Nazarene churches for more than 36 years. His service in ministry began in his early teens and included 14 years as senior pastor at College Church of the Nazarene in Bourbonnais, Illinois, just before his tenure began at Trevecca. He also previously pastored Trevecca Community Church located on the TNU campus.
Founded in 1901, Trevecca is home to students from 47 states and 25 countries. It offers 20 associate degrees, 73 bachelor’s degrees, 19 master’s programs and three doctoral programs, as well as specialist and certificate programs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.