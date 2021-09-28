The state of Tennessee is planning to build a new technical college at the Memphis Regional Megasite as Ford Motor Company and SK Innovation plan to hire more than 5,000 workers at new auto assembly and electric vehicle battery plants.
The new Tennessee College of Applied Technology will offer training developed in conjunction with the two companies, specifically related to electric vehicle and battery manufacturing and repair, mechatronics engineering and automechanics.
The state, Ford and SK Innovation announced their plans for the site on Monday. Ford will assemble its new electric pickup trucks there, and the campus will be home to battery and other supplier facilities. Another 5,000 jobs will go to Kentucky, where two battery plants are planned.
The Tennessee General Assembly still must approve $500 million in incentives associated with the project, for which Gov. Bill Lee said he would call a special session later this year.
“Customized industry training is what the Tennessee Board of Regents does to ensure our graduates are employable and productive from day one,” Board of Regents Chancellor Flora Tydings said in a release. “This new workforce training center planned for the Memphis Regional Megasite in partnership with Ford and SK Innovation will equip Tennesseans with the skills they need for rewarding careers, now and for years to come. We are extremely excited to be working alongside Ford Motor Company and SK Innovation in changing lives and the landscape of Tennessee.”
The Board of Regents operates 40 technical and community colleges in Tennessee.
