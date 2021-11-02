The St. Bernard Academy Board of Trust has announced that Leigh Toomey will become the Hillsboro Village-area Catholic institution's next head of school, beginning July 1, 2022.
According to a release, Toomey will succeed Chuck Sabo, who will retire at the end of this academic year following 15 years leading SBA.
Toomey serves as the middle school director at Frederica Academy in St. Simons Island, Georgia. Under her leadership there, the middle school experienced its first growth in enrollment since 2003 and achieved 100 percent teacher and staff retention. She also co-created and implemented a social and emotional learning curriculum and advisory program in addition to chairing the school’s SAIS re-accreditation.
Toomey serves on the Frederica Academy Board of Trustees’ strategic planning, admissions and finance committees, and is an inaugural member of the school’s Justice Equity Diversity and Inclusion group. She was recently awarded the Georgia Thespian Society Administrator of the Year award for 2021.
Toomey previously served as the assistant head of school at The Village School of North Bennington in Vermont, a Pre-K through sixth grade independent school, where she was responsible for development, admissions and day-to-day operations.
Toomey holds a Master of Advanced Studies degree in educational administration, a Master of Science degree in teaching, a Master of Business Administration degree and a bachelor’s degree in public communications. She is currently pursuing a Doctor of Education degree from Johns Hopkins University with an emphasis on entrepreneurial leadership. Toomey also holds numerous teaching certifications and continues to teach classes yearly.
“During the search process, it quickly become clear that Leigh is the leader we need to build upon SBA’s already strong foundation of excellence and guide us forward,” said Brigid Carpenter, president of SBA’s Board of Trust. “We are confident that her collaborative leadership skills, alongside her strong Catholic identity and personal commitment to nurturing students spiritually, personally and academically, will benefit our entire school community.”
St. Bernard Academy is located at 2304 Bernard Ave.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.