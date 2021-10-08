Belmont University has expanded its Bridges to Belmont program to 50 students per year.
According to a release, the Metro Nashville Public Schools students may now originate from one of 10 different local public high schools. In future phases, the vision is for Bridges to Belmont to expand to invite applicants from all public and charter schools in the greater Nashville area.
Started more than eight years ago with a charter class of 27 students, the Bridges to Belmont initiative was designed to provide high-need, high-achieving students from four MNPS schools full-ride access to a Belmont University education. Since its launch in 2013, the initiative has grown to 34 students annually.
Retired HCA Healthcare CEO/Chairman, Belmont alumnus and Belmont Board of Trustees Chair Milton Johnson, with wife Denice, created a $10 million endowment in 2015 to support the Bridges to Belmont initiative.
Currently participating in the Bridges to Belmont initiative are Stratford STEM Magnet, Maplewood, Whites Creek and Pearl-Cohn high schools. For the upcoming recruitment cycle for Fall 2022 enrollment at Belmont, applicants will now be accepted from an additional six local high schools: Glencliff, Hillsboro, Hillwood, Hunters Lane, McGavock and Overton. The program requires a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.0 and a 20 ACT score, though Belmont is also continuing to operate as test optional for admissions. Priority will be given to first-generation, Pell-eligible applicants.
Currently, there are 123 Bridges Scholars enrolled at Belmont who collectively hold an average 3.41 GPA. Many of them hold executive board or chair leadership positions with the Black Student Association, Greek Life, HOPE Council, Student Government Association, Hispanic Student Association, Belmont Engineering & Robotics and Bruin Recruiters. To date, Belmont’s investment in MNPS students through the Bridges to Belmont pathway exceeds $34 million.
“As part of our inaugural year theme to ‘Let Hope Abound,’ I’ve asked our campus community to consider ways we can help our hometown and surrounding suburban and rural areas thrive,” Belmont President Greg Jones said in the release. “We believe we can do so in part by educating and forming more local students to become problem solvers and leaders of character who can address the challenges of today and tomorrow.”
Dr. Adrienne Battle, MNPS director, called Belmont “a great community partner.”
“I’m grateful for the continued and expanded commitment by Dr. Jones in this successful program and in future programs and partnerships to strengthen the ties between our two organizations.”
Project Return opens Nashville HQ
Nashville-based nonprofit Project Return, which helps Tennesseans successfully return to the community after incarceration and avoid recidivism, has opened a new headquarters office at 109 Lafayette St.
Founded in 1979 by Nashville Ministers Bill Barnes and Don Beisswenger, Project Return has since grown to help thousands of men and women find employment and establish stable lives. Project Return program participants have a 73-percent employment rate and a 16.5-percent rate of recidivism, compared to the state and national average of over 50 percent. In 2020 alone, this has saved 4.8 million tax dollars that would have otherwise gone towards the cost of imprisonment, according to a release.
“Our mission is to provide necessary, impactful re-entry services for our program participants who have chosen to make better lives for themselves and to improve their communities,” said Project Return Chief Executive Officer Bettie Kirkland. “After serving their sentences, many formerly incarcerated people are often unable to find employment or affordable housing. Our programs are proven to be effective, and this new location will allow us to perform an even greater service to those who need it.”
In addition to moving its headquarters in Nashville, Project Return has opened a new office in Chattanooga, located at 620 Lindsay Street, Suite 100.
Gaylord Opryland Resort seeks seasonal help
Gaylord Opryland Resort is now hiring more than 200 seasonal special events positions in preparation for its 38th annual A Country Christmas celebration. I
In addition, the resort is hiring for full- or part-time positions in its culinary, food and beverage, housekeeping, front office and engineering departments.
The seasonal positions, which start at $14 an hour, include retail or special event attendants and tour guides. Job perks include flexible schedules, a free meal each shift, fitness center access and discounts on attraction tickets and hotel rooms.
“Gaylord Opryland Resort truly comes to life during the Christmas season with more than 3 million lights, acres of over-the-top decorations and over 17 hours entertainment and events," Thomas Petrillo, general manager and managing director of Gaylord Opryland Resort & Attractions, said in the release. “A Country Christmas is our largest annual event and being able to offer seasonal positions during the holidays is something we are thrilled to be able to do for the Nashville community. For those who are interested in our seasonal jobs, it’s a wonderful way to be a part of the largest holiday event in the city."
A series of on-site hiring events will be conducted this month at the resort in the employment office located at 2800 Opryland Drive. Appointments are not required.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.