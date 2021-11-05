Abbott Laboratories will provide $5 million to fund nearly 300 scholarships over the next five years to HBCUs, including Meharry Medical College.
According to a release, the money will support “the next generation of ethnically diverse nurses, doctors and researchers who will lead and support future clinical trials.”
In addition to Meharry, the Howard University College of Medicine, Charles R. Drew College of Medicine, Morehouse School of Medicine, the National Black Nurses Association and the National Association of Hispanic Nurses will receive support.
“The majority of our students come from underrepresented communities,” Dr. Digna Forbes (pictured), Meharry Medical College School of Medicine interim dean, said in the release. “These scholarships will allow them to follow their heart and practice in a primary care career of their choice, while helping Meharry retain the best candidates.”
Amazon leases space in Panattoni building in Mt. Juliet
Amazon.com Inc. has leased space at 23 Athlete's Way in Mt. Juliet, Nashville Business Journal reports.
Panattoni Development Co. developed the site with the 610,000-square-foot building.
With the lease, Amazon increased its regional footprint by 6 percent, NBJ reports. The company now operates from a collective 9.8 million square feet in buildings located in the region. The Mt. Juliet location is Amazon's 17th distribution facility in the region.
Relatedly, work continues on the second tower of Amazon’s Operations Center of Excellence at Nashville Yards. About 5,000 Amazon employees will work in the two towers, the first of which is preparing to welcome tenants.
SP-Teri relocates to McEwen from Nashville
SP-Teri officials have announced today that the figure skating boot manufacturer company will relocate its headquarters and manufacturing operations from Nashville to McEwen, creating 35 new jobs.
In operations for more than 50 years, SP-Teri chose to relocate following the 2020 Nashville tornado, which destroyed its facility. Through this new expansion and relocation, SP-Teri will invest $435,000 in its new McEwen operations, located at 55 High Street West.
McEwen is located about 55 miles west of Nashville near Dickson.
