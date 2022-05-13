Vanderbilt University will invest about $1 million in a high-performance data storage system, a move to ensure that researchers who need advanced computing have the required support in place.
According to a release, the system will facilitate VU faculty applications for high-level grants and aid them as they pursue research that necessitates advanced data analysis and computing, including artificial intelligence and next-generation imaging.
Padma Raghavan, VU vice provost for research, said the university’s Advanced Computing Center for Research and Education (ACCRE) expects to have the upgrades in place by the start of the fall semester. She said Cybele Raver, VU provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs, has aided in the effort.
“Currently, over 3,000 researchers are using ACCRE resources — a number that has more than tripled in the most recent five years,” Raghavan said in a release. “ At the same time, their storage needs have grown nearly tenfold to over 12 petabytes, placing huge pressures on outdated infrastructure.”
Cryoport sees Q1 revenue dip, to expand capacity
Life sciences company Cryoport Inc. saw a drop in revenue for the first quarter, the result of multiple factors.
According to a release, the Brentwood-based firm recorded Q1 revenue of $52.3 million. The mark had been about $53.3 million for the same quarter of the previous years.
Revenue was adversely impacted by approximately $9.4 million in expenses caused by a fire at the supply chain solutions biotech company’s New Prague, Minnesota, manufacturing plant.
Jerrell Shelton, Cryoport CEO, said in the release that revenue derived from biopharma/pharma operations was $43.0 million for the first quarter compared to $42.4 million for the same period of 2021. In addition, revenue from commercial therapies for the quarter grew 53.5 percent to a record $3.9 million.
“We now support a record 609 clinical trials in regenerative medicine, with 277 of those trials in Phase 2 and 81 trials in the pivotal Phase 3,” Shelton said.
Production at the New Prague manufacturing operation has returned to full capacity and the demand for cryogenic equipment and systems continues to be “very strong,” Shelton said.
“Consequently, we will be expanding our overall manufacturing capacities to meet the demand for our … products and systems,” he added.
In addition, Cryoport reported cash and short-term investments of $600 million for the quarter.
“Our outlook for the remainder of the year is solid,” Shelton said. “We expect full year revenue for 2022 to be between $260 million to $265 million, representing a 17 percent to 19 percent increase over 2021 revenue."
Florida company buys two Smith Brothers Carwash locations
Florida-based EZ Express Car Wash has purchased two locations of Smith Brothers Carwash, an express car wash chain based in Nashville.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed in a release.
Thomas Coffman of Nashville-based Miracle LLC, a car wash real estate and M&A advisory firm, brokered both transactions. Coffman said EZ Express will renovate the two facilities. Tutera Group and Chris Crawford of Arc-Tech-Con International will assist in the effort to transition the Smith Bros. locations into EZ Express.
The addresses of the two facilities are 14965 Old Hickory Blvd. and 436 Murfreesboro Pike. The rebranded locations will add to seven other EZ Express locations under development in the Southeast.
Founded in 2021 by Christian Carbone, EZ Express is headquartered in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, and has a satellite office in Nashville.
