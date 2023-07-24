Meharry Medical College has named Sonja Harris-Haywood dean of the School of Medicine.
Harris-Haywood comes to Meharry from Northeast Ohio Medical University College of Medicine, where she was associate dean of curriculum integration. At the school, she helped redesign the medical school curriculum.
Previously, Harris-Haywood led NEOMED’s Partnership for Urban Health and Primary Care.
She earned master’s degrees from New York University and Case Western Reserve University, an undergraduate degree from Seton Hall University and a medical degree from New Jersey Medical School.
Digna Forbes has been serving as interim dean of the medical school. The college's announcement did not note who held the role previously.
“Dr. Harris-Haywood’s achievements in multidisciplinary clinical research and curriculum, as well as her emphasis on teaching basic science from a clinical perspective, make her the perfect dean for our ever-evolving medical school,” James Hildreth, president and CEO of Meharry Medical College, said in the release. “For nearly 150 years, Meharry has been committed to creating a more diverse health care workforce and developing the next generation of providers who will serve underserved and minority populations.
"Dr. Harris-Haywood will work with her skilled faculty and Meharry leadership to create and fulfill a vision for educational success that will further Meharry’s work around the world.”