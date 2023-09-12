Fisk University has announced the appointment of Agenia Clark as its next president.
Clark succeeds Frank Sims, the historically Black private college's former board chair who has been serving as interim president since last year. Prior to that, the school was led by President Vann Newkirk for less than two years. He replaced Kevin Rome, who was ousted amid accusations of abuse.
Clark's appointment is effective Nov. 6, according to a release. Most recently, she was CEO of the Girl Scouts of Middle Tennessee, a position she held for nearly two decades. She also previously worked for the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation, Vanderbilt University and Nortel Networks and has served on the boards of FirstBank Financial, Belmont University, Simmons University and the Haslam School of Business at the University of Tennessee.
Clark holds both a bachelor's degree and an MBA degree from the University of Tennessee and a doctorate in leadership from Vanderbilt.
The search for a new president was led by board member JoLinda Herring and Russell Reynolds Associates.
“Dr. Clark’s lifelong dedication to improving the lives of young people, along with her unique combination of fundraising and brand-building skills, are exactly what Fisk needs today,” said Juliette Pryor, chair of the Fisk Board of Trustees. “I know that Dr. Clark’s bold ideas will positively impact our campus community today while assuring a fast-growing trajectory for the future.”