Belmont has announced the appointment of David Rosselli as executive vice president for advancement and the university’s top fundraising official, effective Aug. 1.
Rosselli, currently vice president for advancement and alumni relations at Baylor University, is taking a position that is new to Belmont. He will be a member of the institution’s executive leadership team and report directly to the office of the president.
According to a release, Rosselli brings nearly 30 years of institutional development experience at both public and private universities.
At Baylor, based in Waco, Texas, Rosselli oversees the office of advancement and alumni relations. He served as the principal official for the university’s recent “Give Light” fundraising campaign, announced in 2018 and having recently exceeded its $1.1 billion goal.
Rosselli will work with a Belmont staff of 25 professionals focused on fundraising, alumni engagement, advancement services and special events. Building on Belmont’s philanthropic efforts that saw more than $52 million raised during the last fiscal year, Rosselli will oversee Strategic Path to 2030, according to a release the university’s most ambitious comprehensive fundraising campaign to date.
Prior to his appointment at Baylor in 2015, Rosselli managed the fundraisers and daily operations related to major and principal gifts for the University of Southern California’s Northern California advancement operations.
Rosselli also spent six years as associate athletic director at the University of California, overseeing a $500 million athletics campaign. In addition, he previously held development positions with the University of the Pacific and Santa Clara University.
Rosselli holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in broadcast journalism and a master’s degree in educational psychology, both from University of the Pacific.
“The bold vision we have for Belmont’s future requires us to invest more deeply in garnering philanthropic support by prioritizing our fundraising and engagement efforts at the highest level,” Belmont President Greg Jones said in the release.
“Dave Rosselli brings 29 years of increasingly advanced professional experience in this arena across a variety of institutions, and he has demonstrated an uncanny ability to build strong teams that achieve successful outcomes. We’re thrilled to welcome him and his wife Christine to the Belmont community.”