The developer behind a multi-unit residential project long planned for an East Nashville site located adjacent to Shelby Park is seeking an update to the current zoning.
If it materializes, Shelby Woods will include 298 residences in one multi-unit building positioned on the south side of the two-parcel site and 39 single-family homes located on the north side. A multi-acre and undeveloped green space would buffer the two segments.
Nashville-based real estate investor and developer March Egerton owns the property and seeks to undertake the effort. According to Metro records, Egerton previously had the site zoned SP in 2015. An amendment to the current SP zoning, if approved, would allow for the multi-family building on Davidson to rise eight floors.
Egerton, who declined comment, has enlisted Dale & Associates (civil engineering) and Powell Nashville (land planning), with the team to go before the Metro Planning Commission on Jan. 12 to request the specific plan zoning in place at the property be amended to more effectively accommodate the project.
The property sits within Metro Councilmember Brett Withers’ District 6 and is located across Davidson Street from an industrial property that recently sold for $16.2 million (read here). The new owner of that property is CA South Development and Belpointe, a Greenwich, Connecticut-based private equity investment firm. CA South has undertaken multiple residential projects in Nashville, many involving buildings of five or more floors.