The developer behind a multi-unit residential project long planned for an East Nashville site located adjacent to Shelby Park is seeking an update to the current zoning.

If it materializes, Shelby Woods will include 298 residences in one multi-unit building positioned on the south side of the two-parcel site and 39 single-family homes located on the north side. A multi-acre and undeveloped green space would buffer the two segments.

