A West Nashville garden-style apartment complex located near Target has sold for about $17.32 million, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
The new owner of the 4.1-acre property, located at 97 White Bridge Road and home to the five-building The Fountains, is an LLC, details about which the Post was unable to determine.
The seller was an LLC affiliated with Brentwood-based Edwin B. Raskin Co., which has sold multiple properties during the past 12 months or so. Of note, a Raskin-affiliated entity recently sold for $17 million to locally based Elmington Capital Group the West Nashville retail strip center home to, among others, The Great Escape (read here).
The buyer of The Fountains has landed a roughly $12.29 million loan from Capstar Bank, according to a document. The specific purchase price was $17,325,000.
Opened in 1965, The Fountains offers 105 residences. As such, the transaction is the equivalent of $165,000 per unit.
The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the deal.
