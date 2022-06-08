A California-based financial institution has tapped The Gulch for its first location outside the Golden State, with a year’s-end opening tentatively eyed.
C3 Bank, which is headquartered in Encinitas, eventually will operate in the building last home to jeweler King Baby Studio. The address is 615 Ninth Ave. S.
Via an affiliated entity and in July 2021, C3 Bank paid $7.1 million for the King Baby building (read here) and an adjacent property located at 611 Ninth Ave. The latter offers a building home to the soon-to-relocate The Chef & I (read here), with King Baby now in 12South and East Nashville.
C3 Bank will need the Metro Planning Commission to offer final site plan approval to allow an addition and renovation related to the existing building. The company has enlisted Nashville-based Pfeffer Torode Architecture and Urban Cowboy (interior) for design work. A July 28 MPC meeting is slated.
A cost to update the building is not being disclosed, A.J. Moyer, C3Bank president and CEO, told the Post.
Moyer said the bank has owners who hold business interests in the Nashville area. One of those businesses is golf course and residential community Troubadour Golf and Field Club, which is located in College Grove near Arrington Vineyards.
Approximately five to 10 employees will eventually work from the C3 Bank in The Gulch, Moyer said, adding the 6,140-square-foot space will be billed as a “business and banking center.”
“[It] is intended to be a business hub where local deal making, transaction and general business is conducted among the Nashville community,” Moyer said.
“We appreciate Tennessee in general,” he added. “We enjoy the cultural aspects of Nashville and want to be ingrained in the community.”
C3 Bank was founded in 1981 as a boutique bank, with the current ownership having owned the company since 2014. The bank is known for its commercial work but offers retail services also.
In addition to Encinitas, C3 Bank operates branches in Lake San Marcos and Riverside. Mike Persall serves as C3 Bank board chairman, with Jake Schulz its regional banking manager overseeing Tennessee efforts.
