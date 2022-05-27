(Editor's note: This article has been updated to note the Davidson County Register of Deeds has now recorded the transaction.)
Wedgewood-Houston’s Track One building has sold for $18.1 million, with Nashville-based developer Lee Zoller the new owner of the 2.18-acre property, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
The seller of the property, located at 1201 Fourth Ave. S. and home to multiple businesses, was Scott Lewis. He paid $775,000 for the property in 1999, Metro records show.
The deal is the equivalent of $216 per foot based on the building’s size.
Zoller was unavailable for comment regarding his plans for the building and its surface parking lot. He landed a $6 million loan from FirstBank, a separate document notes.
Spanning 70,000 square feet, the masonry Track One structure is considered by many as an early forerunner, perhaps more than any other, of Wedgewood-Houston’s major changes that started in the early 2000s. Current Track One tenants include Artisan Guitars, Gnome Studios and Green Light Medical.
Constructed in 1924 by the Nashville Decatur Railroad, the old-school building originally served as a Dobson-Hicks feed and seed warehouse serving farming communities and recognized for a grain silo (no longer present). It was converted to office and retail space early this century and landed a rehabbing in 2018.
With its interior-accessed businesses, Track One is similar in form and function to the nearby Houston Station, which is owned by a group of investors led by Gordon Gilbreath. The two buildings are separated by the railroad tracks — with A.J. Capital Group’s May Hosiery Co-op and Nashville Warehouse Company both also located nearby.
The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the deal.
In addition, Zoller is planning a flat-iron-esque mixed-use building (read here) on a 1.67-acre triangular lot at 1621 Ensley Blvd. Zoller has properties located at 1514 and 1516 Fourth Ave. S. under contract.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.