Three months after paying $14.05 million for a four-parcel property located within the West End corridor, Vanderbilt University has now acquired a nearby property for $2.55 million.
Located at 114 29th Ave. S. and sitting one block south of West End Avenue, the building houses Nashville accounting firm Kraft & Company. Kenneth Kraft, the company’s managing member and a certified public accountant for 48 years, paid $200,000 for the property in early 2002, Metro records show.
The sale is related to Kraft’s having paid $1.6 million in November 2022 for Berry Hill properties located at 605 and 607 W. Iris Drive and to which the firm will relocate (read here).
“The intent is to construct a building for the future of Kraft & Company,” Kraft told the Post at the time.
One of Nashville’s oldest CPA businesses, Kraft & Company began operations in 1975. Some of its employees are related to officials with Nashville-based Kraft CPAs (though the two firms are not affiliated).
In January, and as noted, Vanderbilt paid $14.05 million for four properties with a collective 0.88 acres and addresses of 113-115 29th Ave. S. and 114-116 30th Ave. S. (Read more here.)
That early-year transaction followed Vanderbilt’s having paid in November 2022 about $12.08 million for the 2019 West End Ave. property last home to fast-casual Mexican restaurant Qdoba. Prior to that, Vanderbilt acquired multiple other West End Avenue properties, including one home to the Holiday Inn hotel building, in 2019.
Read more here about the university's various past property acquisitions.
The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the most recent Vanderbilt transaction.
