Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt's Kirkland Hall as seen earlier this year

 Courtesy of Vanderbilt

Three months after paying $14.05 million for a four-parcel property located within the West End corridor, Vanderbilt University has now acquired a nearby property for $2.55 million.

Located at 114 29th Ave. S. and sitting one block south of West End Avenue, the building houses Nashville accounting firm Kraft & Company. Kenneth Kraft, the company’s managing member and a certified public accountant for 48 years, paid $200,000 for the property in early 2002, Metro records show.

114

114 29th Ave. S. as seen in 2019

