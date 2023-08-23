Vanderbilt University officials have announced that the residential halls in Highland Quad will not be demolished at the conclusion of the 2023-24 academic year, as originally had been planned.
According to Vanderbilt.edu, Morgan House, Lewis House, the multi-building Mayfield Living Learning Lodges and Chaffin Place will be available for housing for the 2024–25 academic year. Collectively, the buildings can accommodate about 1,000 students.
Vanderbilt announced in 2022 the planned razing of the modernist buildings comprising the quad, which is located on the south end of the campus. The quad is sandwiched by the 25th Avenue Garage on the north, 24th Avenue on the east, West Garage on the south and 25th Avenue on the west.
The back side of Lewis House (see here) can be seen from 24th Avenue South, with the federal Veterans Affairs Medical Center located catty-corner from the building. Morgan House (see here) fronts 25th Avenue South. The twin 11-story buildings opened in December 1962 and accommodate approximately 600 students, according to Vanderbilt.
Home to about 200 students, Mayfield Place (see here) opened in 1977 and is named for Dr. George Mayfield, a deceased VU-educated pathologist and environmentalist.
Construction of the 192-student Chaffin Place (see here) was completed in 1974, with the building named in honor of the late Nora Chaffin. According to Vanderbilt, Chaffin came to the university in 1944 as the dean of women and served in that role until her retirement in 1966.
“Although plans for a reimagined Highland Quad continue to move forward, its planned demolition has been put on hold as the university assesses additional locations for future residential colleges and other possible uses for the Highland Quad area,” Vanderbilt.edu reports.
Vanderbilt officials could not be reached for comment regarding any other details.
Relatedly, the university continues undertaking FutureVU, with the effort dating to 2008 when Vanderbilt opened its first residential college, The Ingram Commons, to first-year students. Since then, five additional residential colleges for upper-division students have been constructed in what VU calls its West End Neighborhood (with a roughly 300-foot-tall gothic-collegiate tower at the Zeppos College anchoring those buildings. A sixth residential college (see here) remains under construction on West End Avenue and is scheduled to open in 2024.