Vanderbilt University officials have announced that the residential halls in Highland Quad will not be demolished at the conclusion of the 2023-24 academic year, as originally had been planned.

According to Vanderbilt.edu, Morgan House, Lewis House, the multi-building Mayfield Living Learning Lodges and Chaffin Place will be available for housing for the 2024–25 academic year. Collectively, the buildings can accommodate about 1,000 students.