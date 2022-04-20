Turnip Truck owner John Dyke announced he will open in mid-2023 a store in Midtown at the soon-to-open Vanderbilt University Graduate Housing Village — the locally owned business’s fourth location.
According to a release, Turnip Truck will take a 23,500-square-foot space in what is called the “South Tower” component of the building.
With 80 store-dedicated parking spots, Turnip Truck will be accessible to both car and foot traffic.
Now topped, the Vanderbilt University Graduate Housing Village is situated between Lyle and 20th Avenues and will offer 616 beds and retail space. A key segment of the 10-story building faces Broadway.
Terms of the lease are not being disclosed.
The future store will be larger than Turnip Truck’s 18,000-square-foot flagship East Nashville location. It will feature a deli, juice bar, salad bar, hot bar and grab-and-go meal options. Turnip Truck will offer 50 percent more food service at the new location than it does at its East Nashville, Gulch and Charlotte Avenue locations.
The release notes the nearby Gulch location, located on 12th Avenue South, will remain open after the Midtown store becomes operational.
The future building seemingly will have 1,500 square feet of retail space available for rent in the North Tower.
“We’re thrilled to bring fresh, healthy food to the heart of Nashville on a grander scale than ever before,” Dyke said in the release. “Our customers will find the local, natural and organic goods they enjoy at our other locations, in our largest store footprint.”
The only other comprehensive grocery store located in the general Midtown area is West End Avenue’s Piggly Wiggly, which will close today.
Key collaborators on Vanderbilt University Graduate Housing Village include general contractor Crain Construction, UNFI Store Services (design) and DC Engineering.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.