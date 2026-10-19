TriStar Centennial leaders file to add floors

TriStar Centennial Medical Center

 Photo: TriStar Health

TriStar Centennial Medical Center announced Monday a $90 million renovation and expansion of TriStar Centennial Women’s Hospital and TriStar Centennial Children’s Hospital located in Midtown.

Tom Ozburn

Tom Ozburn

Work on the project is expected to be completed in 2028.