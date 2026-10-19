TriStar Centennial Medical Center announces $90M project HCA entity will renovate, expand women’s, children’s hospitals in Midtown, eyes 2028 completion William Williams William Williams Author twitter Author email Oct 19, 2026 Oct 19, 2026 Updated 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email TriStar Centennial Medical Center Photo: TriStar Health Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Gift this article New subscriber benefit! Copied to clipboard Out of gifts for the month Unfortunately you've used all of your gifts this month. Your counter will reset on the first day of next month. Share this article paywall-free Email Copy Link TriStar Centennial Medical Center announced Monday a $90 million renovation and expansion of TriStar Centennial Women’s Hospital and TriStar Centennial Children’s Hospital located in Midtown. Tom Ozburn Photo: TriStar Health Work on the project is expected to be completed in 2028. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm%C:$E2C r6?E6??:2= |65:42= r6?E6C W2? 277:=:2E6 @7 wrp w62=E942C6\@H?65 %C:$E2C w62=E9X H:== D66 :ED A65:2EC:4 6>6C86?4J 56A2CE>6?E :?4C62D6 7C@> D6G6? E@ `a EC62E>6?E C@@>D[ 4C62E:?8 =2C86C A65:2EC:4 @A6C2E:?8 C@@>D 2?5 255:?8 2 565:42E65 A65:2EC:4 r% :>28:?8 DF:E6] %96 C6?@G2E:@? H:== 2=D@ >@56C?:K6 E96 e_\365 ?6@?2E2= :?E6?D:G6 42C6 F?:E]k^AmkAmsFC:?8 E96 A2DE J62C[ E96 r6?E6??:2= !2C<\2C62 9@DA:E2= 92D 6IA2?565 :ED A65:2EC:4 >65:42= DE277 H:E9 DA64:2=:DED :? 42C5:@=@8J[ 6>6C86?4J >65:4:?6[ 82DEC@6?E6C@=@8J[ ?6FC@DFC86CJ[ @?4@=@8J[ 6?5@4C:?@=@8J[ A=2DE:4 DFC86CJ[ C6923:=:E2E:@? 2?5 86?6C2= DFC86CJ] %96D6 255:E:@?D 92G6 3C@256?65 E96 C2?86 @7 DA64:2=:K65 42C6 2G2:=23=6 E@ 49:=5C6?[ 2 AC6DD C6=62D6 ?@E6D]k^AmkAm%C:$E2C r6?E6??:2= (@>6?’D w@DA:E2= 2?5 %C:$E2C r6?E6??:2= r9:=5C6?’D w@DA:E2= @776C D6A2C2E6[ 565:42E65 6>6C86?4J C@@>D]k^AmkAm“pD |:55=6 %6??6DD66 4@?E:?F6D E@ 8C@H[ H6 2C6 >2<:?8 2 D:8?:7:42?E :?G6DE>6?E :? E96 7FEFC6 @7 962=E942C6 7@C H@>6? 2?5 49:=5C6?[” %@> ~K3FC?[ 49:67 6I64FE:G6 @77:46C @7 %C:$E2C r6?E6??:2= |65:42= r6?E6C[ D2:5 :? E96 C6=62D6]k^AmkAm“%9:D EC2?D7@C>2E:@? :D 23@FE >F49 >@C6 E92? C6?@G2E:?8 @FC 724:=:E:6D] (6 2C6 3C:?8:?8 E@86E96C 6I46AE:@?2= A9JD:4:2?D[ DA64:2=:K65 E62>D[ 25G2?465 E649?@=@8J 2?5 E9@F89E7F==J 56D:8?65 DA246D E@ DEC6?8E96? E96 6?E:C6 6IA6C:6?46] uC@> H6=4@>:?8 2 ?6H 323J E@ 42C:?8 7@C 2 49:=5 H:E9 4@>A=6I >65:42= ?665D[ H6 H2?E 72>:=:6D E@ <?@H E96J 42? EFC? E@ %C:$E2C r6?E6??:2= 7@C 6I46AE:@?2=[ 4@>A2DD:@?2E6 42C6 2E 6G6CJ DE286]”k^AmkAm%96 fc`\365 %C:$E2C r6?E6??:2= |65:42= r6?E6C @776CD ac\9@FC 6>6C86?4J[ 962CE 2?5 G2D4F=2C[ :>28:?8[ ?6FC@D4:6?46D[ @?4@=@8J[ @CE9@A65:4D[ A65:2EC:4D[ C6923:=:E2E:@? 2?5 H@>6?’D D6CG:46D] %96 >65:42= 46?E6C’D cb\24C6 42>AFD :D 9@>6 E@ W:? 255:E:@? E@ E96 H@>6?’D 2?5 49:=5C6?’D 9@DA:E2=DX E96 $2C29 r2??@? r2?46C }6EH@C<[ 2? 25G2?465 ;@:?E C6A=246>6?E :?DE:EFE6 2?5 3692G:@C2= 962=E9 724:=:EJ !2CE96?@? !2G:=:@?]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Renovation Hospital Hca Healthcare Child Health Medicine Health Care Tristar Health Tristar Centennial Medical Center Medical Specialties William Williams Author twitter Author email Follow William Williams Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Sponsored by Trending On the Move: Oct. 13, 2026 Sale of Uncle Nearest ‘close’ to materializing West Nashville athletics facility sells for $7.8M Waymo robotaxi service expands to BNA Work starts on Bellevue-area townhome project