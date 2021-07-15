A three-story Hyatt Place hotel is planned for Green Hills' Bedford Commons, with the future business to be the fifth of its type for the immediate area.
With an address of 3818 Bedford Ave., the hotel will offer 129 guestrooms. Its developer is Durham, Atlanta-based RevPAR Development.
Pete Patel, RevPAR president and CEO, said on-site work looms. Two Metro Codes Department permits have been issued.
"We are truly excited to be starting our Hyatt Place project in Green Hills," he emailed the Post. "It’s been a long road but we are ready to get cranked up.”
RevPAR acquired the 0.87-acre site in late 2018 for $5.5 million, according to Metro records. The seller was Edward Ewing, who bought the property for $2.5 million in early 2012. Of note, Ewing garnered headlines in the mid-2010s when he announced plans to develop raw land located in Bordeaux on the Cumberland River with large-scale buildings offering residences and high-end retail. That effort has yet to materialize.
RevPAR has developed site with similar hotels in multiple states. However, this seemingly will be the company’s first project in Tennessee.
According to documents submitted to Metro, Patel has enlisted Southeast Venture for design work and Barge Cauthen and Associates for engineering and land planning, as well as Genesis Engineering and Epoch as the general contractor (both of which are based in Franklin).
The future hotel building will offer a two-level below-grade parking garage, with no rendering finalized at this point.
In May 2019, RevPar filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court involving two entities related to Green Hills-based Rochford Realty & Construction Co. Inc. and the Bedford Commons Association. Nashville Business Journal reported at the time that RevPAR contended association members created a design review committee to scuttle the proposed hotel project. Rochford developed and owns a nearby site with a six-story Hampton Inn & Suites hotel.
The lawsuit was later settled out of court.
Bedford Avenue is home to a Courtyard by Marriott. And nearby and fronting Cleghorn Avenue are a Residence Inn by Marriott and a Hilton Nashville Green Hills. The Hampton Inn fronts Crestmoor Avenue.
Three Hyatt Place hotels operate in Davidson County.
