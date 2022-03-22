A Nashville-based real estate investor who had long planned residential project Sky Nashville for Sylvan Summit has nixed the effort, selling to a local developer for $15.5 million, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
The new owner is an LLC affiliated with Baird Graham, who owns Nashville-based home development company BGC Construction. Graham plans a 64-home development on the noticeably elevated West Nashville site some call Howard Hill.
Hill 33 LLC, the chief manager for which is Ardavan Afrakhteh, was the seller. Afrakhteh had previously eyed an October 2018 groundbreaking for Sky Nashville (read here).
Graham said preliminary site work is underway at the 4.75-acre site, a main address for which is 3301 Trevor St. Images are forthcoming.
Local architect Zach Provonchee is designing the 64 free-standing single-family homes, which will range in size from about 1,800 to 3,500 square feet.
“They will be modernist and sleek,” Graham said of the future homes, adding Nancy McNulty of Forest Home Media will handle marketing, and Kellen Moore with Helton Real Estate Group, who brokered the deal for Graham, will oversee sales. Graham said he will keep the name “Sky Nashville” for the project.
Relatedly, Graham has landed a loan valued at $41.7 million from BD Capital. All entitlements have been finalized.
The west side property looms over Charlotte Avenue and Interstate 440 and offers sweeping views of the bulk of urban Nashville. Sylvan Summit is recognized for offering tall, modernist homes.
Afrakhteh acquired the Howard Hill property in 2016 for $4.4 million. He had directed Brentwood-based Malakouti Architects to give the buildings of the now-scrapped project a modernist design aesthetic. Collectively, two multi-unit buildings would have had 114 condominium units, 29 freestanding single-family homes and 200 parking spaces.
